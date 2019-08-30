Ghanaian teen Theophilus Asomah Ofori scores brace as West Ham U-18 win 8-0 in friendly

Talented Ghanaian youngster Theophilus Asomah Ofori scored a brace for West Ham United U-18 side who posted a thumping 8-0 victory over Romford in a friendly match on Friday.

Ofori was at his very best as he tormented his opponent's defence with his trickery and grabbed two good goals.

He enjoyed 85 minutes of the game before being substituted.

The former Hendon Academy sensation is referred to as Messi by his teammates.