Ghanaian teenager Benjamin Nyarko signs for SV Lafnitz in Austria

Austrian club SV Licht-Liodl Lafnitz have secured he services of Ghanaian teenager Benjamin Nyarko in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 19-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Austrian Bundesliga two outfit after a successful spell in Spain.

The club announced the deal on Tuesday after completing all formalities of the transfer.

The young attacker enjoyed an excellent run in Spain last season, having scored 18 goals and provided 8 assists in 25 appearances for Cented Academy Football School.

Nyarko joined Spanish side Cented Football Academy on a one-year loan deal in October last year from Ghanaian lower-tier side Mountaineers Football Club.

Nyarko made his first competitive appearance for Lafnitz last weekend when they beat FC Dornbirn in the Austrian second-tier league. He played forty-five minutes.

He has previously represented Ghana at the U17 level before his move to Spain last year.