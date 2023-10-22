Ghanaian teenager Christopher Bonsu Baah scores debut goal in Genk big win over KV Mechelen

Ghanaian teenager Christopher Bonsu Baah scored his very first goal for KRC Genk in the Belgian Pro League when they drubbed KV Mechelen on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old forward got the opening goal for Genk as they thumped Mechelen 4-0 at the Cegeka Arena in Genk in a matchweek 11 encounter.

The hosts were up and running in the 16th minute of the match when Bonsu Baah put them ahead.

Former Belgium youth star Bryan Heynen doubled the lead for Genk in the 41st minute after connecting a pass from USA defender Mark McKenzie.

Morocco youngster Bilal El Khannouss scored to increase the advantage for Genk in the 76th minute before Anouar Ait El Hadj wrapped up the victory with a stoppage-time goal.

Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil started the match for Genk and lasted 88 minutes before being replaced by El Hadj.

Bonsu Baah was also replaced in the 80th minute by Argentinian midfielder Matias Alejandro Galarza.

The Ghanaian youngster joined Genk at the beginning of the 2023-24 season from Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08. He has played 16 games across all competitions this campaign.