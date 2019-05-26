Ghanaian trio Basit Khalid, Abdul Bashiru and Arago Jamal clinch Europa League spot with FK Prishtina

Ghanaian trio Basit Khalid, Abdul Bashiru and Arago Jamal have helped Kosovan side FK Prishtina to qualify to the UEFA Europa League.

Khalid made 29 league appearances and scored six goals and provided three assists.

Bashiru notched 29 appearances under his belt and Jamal played 31 times and provided four assists.

Prishtina emerged runners up in the league behind champions Feronikeli who thumped Trepca 89′ to win the League Cup double on Friday.

By virtue of this, Prishtina will represent the country in Europe's second-tier inter-clubs competitions.