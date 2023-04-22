Ghanaian trio inspire AZ Alkmaar to UEFA Youth League final

Ghanaian youngsters Ernest Poku, Jayden Addai and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro helped AZ Alkmaar reach the final of the UEFA Youth League after beating Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

Addai was the hero after netting the winning spot kick to send his side into the final following a 2-2 draw after full time.

Compatriot Ernest Poku ended the game as Man of the Match after scoring and providing an assist for the Dutch side.

Poku levelled the scores for his side after Diogo Cabral had give Sporting an early lead. He then went from scorer to provider as Alkmaar took the lead six minutes later through Ro-Zangelo Daal.

Sporting responded three minutes after half time through Chico Bamba.

Goalkeeper Owusu-Oduro produced a heroic display during the penalty shootouts, saving the Bamba and Rodrigo Ribeiro's spot kicks.

AZ Alkmaar will face Croatian outfit Hadjuk Split in the final of the UEFA Youth League.

All three players were born in the Netherlands but remain eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level.