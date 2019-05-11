Ghanaian trio Kumordzi, Sowah and Owusu among players who could become free agents in Belgian top-flight league

Ghanaian trio Emmanuel Adjei Sowah, Bernard Kumordzi and William Owusu Acheampong are among some of the high-profile players who are into the final year of their contracts, meaning they could leave at the end of the campaign.

Sowah was touted as one of the top products to come out of the Anderlecht youth set-up.

Blessed with oodles of ability, the 21-year-old career never quite took off due to persistent injuries.

The former Dreams FC youth star missed the whole of the Regular season, and has thus far failed to feature in any of the side’s playoffs.

His contract with club will expire in the summer and it’s unlikely the Purple and White outfit will keep him.

Bernard Kumordzi has been a key cog of the KV Kortrijk for the past two seasons since joining from KRC Genk, but he could be on his way out of the club as his contract expires in the summer.

The 34-year-old missed almost the first stanza of the campaign after testing positive for using banned substances.

Kumordzi, who finished serving a four month ban was handed an extra month suspension for violating the terms of his return.

The versatile midfielder however, returned to feature prominently for the side as they secured a playoffs berth - making 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.

Lastly, William Acheampong is another quality player who could be heading the exit at Royal Antwerp despite his importance to the side during the 2018/19 campaign.

He has been a stalwart at the Red and White lads since returning from loan spell at second-tier side KSV Roeselare in 2016.

He registered one assist and netted 13 goals in 42 matches in all competitions for the club.

Acheampong, who turns 30 in September, is believed to have a number of suitors trailing him, and could join any of the teams a free agent.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter