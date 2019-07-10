Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah joins Nottingham Forest on two-year deal

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah has completed a move back to Championship, signing a two-year deal with Nottingham Forest two months after helping Aston Villa return to the English Premier League.

He was released by Aston Villa following their promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old's 125th and final Villa appearance was May's Championship play-off final win over Derby.

Villa were the second club he helped to Premier League promotion, having gone up with Middlesbrough in 2016.

Adomah is Forest's fifth signing in the past six days.

The former Bristol City and Barnet forward was Villa's top scorer in 2017-18 with 15 goals in all competitions and last season made 36 Championship appearances, scoring four times.

He is the second winger to join the Reds this summer, with Sammy Ameobi signed by former Martin O'Neill before he was sacked and replaced by Sabri Lamouchi in June.