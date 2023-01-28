Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu scores as SV Darmstadt beat Jahn Regensburg in Germany

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu found the back of the net as SV Darmstadt defeated Jahn Regensburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga 2.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder opened the scoring after 18 minutes, connecting to a fine pass from Marvin Mehlem.

The host doubled their lead ten minutes later through Fabian Holland.

Manu lasted 75 minutes of the game and was replaced by Oscar Vilhelmsson.

The German-born Ghanaian has been instrumental for Darmstadt this season, scoring five goals and providing five assist in 18 matches.

Darmstadt sit top of the table as they continue their quest for promotion to the Bundesliga.