Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah opens up on past Manchester United trial

KRC Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has disclosed that he underwent a trial with Manchester United before ultimately securing a deal with Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in March last year.

The 18-year-old football prodigy delved into the trials that shaped his career, providing a glimpse into his remarkable journey.

"At the age of 14, I was allowed to go to an academy, the Shooting Stars, in Accra, and two years later, an agent brought me to Spain."

The young Ghanaian talent elaborated on his trial experiences at prestigious clubs, noting, "I was allowed to trial everywhere: at Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Manchester United… But because I was not yet 18, I couldn’t get a professional contract. It’s good that I have a lot of patience." Bonsu Baah revealed in an interview with De Zondag.

Despite facing challenges during his early trials, Bonsu Baah found his stride at Sarpsborg 08, where his standout performances captured the attention of KRC Genk. The Belgian club secured his services for a significant €5.2 million fee, highlighting his potential and impact on the field.

Bonsu Baah, primarily positioned on the right wing, wasted no time showcasing his skills at Genk. In the current Jupiler Pro League season, he has made 14 appearances, including a crucial goal.

"The fact that I can now also play here is the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life." Bonsu reflected.