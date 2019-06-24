Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu decides to leave relegated Turkish side Akhiraspor

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu has decided to leave relegated Turkish side Akhiraspor next week, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Club president Huseyin Eryuksel confirmed Manu and Portuguese Josue Pesqueira will not be on their roster for the 2019/20 season.

The 25-year-old is being courted by a number of clubs in Turkey following the demotion of his side.

The wideman is reluctant to see out his contract which expires next year and will force his way out of the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Genclerbirligi, Yeni Malatyaspor and Kasimpasa are among his suitors in a reported € 2 million deal.

Denizlispor and newly-promoted Gaziehir have also joined Trabzonspor for his signature.

He scored seven goals in 28 appearances last season.