Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong pledges to invest in young talents

Former Ghana international Frank Acheampong has expressed his commitment to making substantial investments in infrastructure with the aim of fostering the development of football in Ghana.

Acheampong, who is also a co-owner of Accra Lions, a team in the Ghana Premier League, revealed this significant undertaking during the unveiling of their new partner, the renowned football figure Lothar Mathaus.

With his visionary approach, Acheampong aspires to contribute to the growth of Ghanaian football and provide a platform for talented young players to flourish at both national and international levels.

“Personally I have decided to invest significant money in a training center that aims to meet high international standards.

“With full confidence, I invest this money in my home country and pray it will help many of our amazing young talents to reach the highest level of football.” He said.

Matthaus, Frank Acheampong, and renowned football agent Oliver Konig now make up the ownership group. This purchase has a reported value of roughly €2 million.

Frank Acheampong plays in the Chinese Super League for Shenzhen FC and has had a solid start to the 2023 season, scoring three goals in eight games.