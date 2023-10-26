Ghanaian Winger Kamal Sowah holding on to aspirations of playing in the Premier League

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah is still nurturing his dream of making it to the English Premier League after departing Leicester City's youth team two years ago to join Club Brugge.

Currently on loan at Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liege from his parent club Club Brugge, the 23-year-old is enjoying a successful season, in stark contrast to the challenges he faced in the previous campaign.

As his form surges, speculation about a potential move to the English top-flight has resurfaced and the winger is hoping to leverage the opportunity to return to England and play in the highly-rated competition.

When asked about his eagerness to return to English football, Sowah responded, "Don't all Africans, all Ghanaians do it? And yes, I still believe I have it in me. Otherwise, I would have stopped playing football already," in an interview with newspaper De Zondag.

Sowah has been making a notable impact, with two goals in five league appearances for Standard Liege in the ongoing 2023/24 Pro League campaign. His ambition to play in the English Premier League remains a driving force in his football career and the revival in his performance could just be his breakthrough.