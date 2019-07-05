Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler unveiled at Koln first preseason training

German born Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler was unveiled in front of 800 fans as Koln began their preseason training ahead of the Bundesliga season.

The 25-year old joined the Billy Goats on a four year deal as a free agent after ending his stay at Bundeliga II side Holstian Kiel.

Schindler was outdoored together with Kingsley Ehizibue, Birger Verstraete and Julian Krahl as the club's new players for the upcoming season.

The former Hoffenhiem youth player had a very good season with Kiel, playing 26 times and scoring 7 goals for the club.

FC Koln returned to the Bundesliga after just a season in the Bundesliga II, where they emerged champions.