Ghanaian winger Kwame Poku emerges as transfer target for Ipswich Town

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku has become a winter transfer target for English Championship side Ipswich Town, according to reports.

With just a month until the transfer window opens, Ipswich Town is monitoring Poku, who has also attracted interest from other clubs, including Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Stoke City, and Bristol City.

Poku, who currently plays for Peterborough United, joined the club from Colchester United in August 2021. His impressive performances this season, contributing eight goals and eight assists in 24 games across all competitions, have caught the attention of several clubs.

While Ipswich Town is keen on acquiring Poku, competition for his signature is expected to be tough, with other clubs expressing interest. Peterborough United's owner, Darragh MacAnthony, is likely to demand a significant fee for the talented winger.

Poku's outstanding performances in the current League One season make him a highly sought-after prospect in the upcoming transfer window.