Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim continued his impressive goal-scoring form for B.C Rangers by delivering a late equalizer in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Standard Rangers in the Sapling Cup.

Ibrahim's crucial goal salvaged a crucial point for his team and showcased his scoring prowess once again.

The former Black Satellites attacker has been in outstanding form, finding the back of the net in three consecutive games for B.C Rangers. With this latest goal, he has accumulated an impressive tally of 18 goals and 7 assists in 22 games across all competitions this season.

The match didn't start favourably for B.C Rangers as they fell behind 1-0 in the first half, with Tsui Isaac scoring for Standard Rangers in the 2nd minute. Standard Rangers extended their lead with Lamlok Jerry adding a second goal in the 47th minute.

Undeterred, B.C Rangers mounted a comeback, pulling one back in the 82nd minute through Kamigata Yosuke. As time dwindled, the stage was set for Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim to shine, and he did not disappoint.

In the 86th minute, Ibrahim scored the crucial equalizer, sending B.C Rangers fans into wild jubilations.

Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim's consistent goal-scoring contributions have played a pivotal role in B.C Rangers' performance this season, and his late heroics in this draw further solidify his impact on the team's fortunes.