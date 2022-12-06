Ghanaian youngster Appiah-Forson spotted in West Ham first-team training

West Ham United have resumed training in preparation for the return of domestic football later this month after the World Cup, with Ghanaian youngster Appiah-Forson joining the first team.

His energy and first-time passing are immediately noticeable, despite his small stature and ability to change directions quickly.

Appiah-Forson appears at ease in training with West Ham's senior players.

The 21-year-old is a holding midfielder who puts in a lot of effort in the middle of the field.

He signed a contract extension earlier this year that will keep him on the team until next summer.

When his new contract was announced, his under-21 coach, Mark Robson, was very complimentary and highlighted his key attributes.

“Keenan is fully deserving of this new deal. Since I’ve come in, he has been excellent,” Robson said.

“His energy levels are unbelievable and every single day, I’m amazed by how he just keeps going.

“He’s a real pleasure to work with. He’s a really good lad who gives everything he’s got in every game and every training session.

“His work ethic, I have to say, is as good as anybody I’ve seen in this league at U23s level.

“He has a real desire to work hard, and he is a shining example for any young player at this level.”