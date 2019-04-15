GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah makes second start for Nottingham Forrest in defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Published on: 15 April 2019
Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah makes second start for Nottingham Forrest in defeat to Blackburn Rovers

English born Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah made his second senior start for Nottingham Forrest in their 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. 

Appiah was replaced in the 65th minute by Darryl Murphy in another impressive outing by the teenager.

The 18-year old was given his first start by manager Martin O'neil in their 3-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday last Tuesday.

The Blue and Whites started the brighter and moments after Elliott Bennett's effort was deflected just wide, Joe Rothwell curled a finish into the far corner after Derrick Williams' header was cleared off the line by Jack Colback.

Forward Danny Graham doubled the lead, pouncing from close-range following a Sam Byram mistake, but Forest hit back almost immediately when Ryan Yates bundled in after a mistake from keeper David Raya.

Substitute Darryl Murphy could have grabbed a late equaliser, but scuffed his effort wide as Rovers held on for only their second win in 15 away league outings.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations