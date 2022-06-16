Ghanaian youngster Brian Oddei named among five promising players in Italy

Ghanaian-born winger Brian Oddei has been named among the top five Italian youngsters after the 2021/22 season.

The 19-year-old born in Accra with Italian citizenship has been tipped as one of the promising stars for the Azzuris in the future.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup with many blaming coach Roberto Mancini for not including young players in his team.

Five players who have been considered as players the manager can build a new Italian team on includes the Ghanaian teen.

Oddei has an outstanding second half to the 2021/22 season, coming off the bench seven times to feature for Sassuolo.

The youngster provided two assists in the game he played and seems to have broken into the Sassuolo first team.

Oddei is a left footer, who likes to operate on the right side of attack. He loves cutting in and firing from long distance.

Other players on the list are Inter's Lorenzo Pirola, Koni de Winter of Juventus, Tommazo Baldanzi of Empoli and Cesare Casadei of Inter.