Ghanaian youngster Daniel Owusu signs for Samtredia in Georgia

Published on: 28 March 2024
Ghanaian prospect Daniel Owusu bids farewell to FC Red Bull Salzburg, embarking on a fresh journey with FC Samtredia in Georgia on permanent transfer.

At just 21 years old, Owusu's tenure at Salzburg began in 2021 after joining from WAFA SC in Ghana. He showcased his talent across various loan spells.

From FC Liefering to SV Horn, Vienna, and SKU Amstetten, Owusu amassed valuable experience, making significant contributions with a total of 38 appearances.

Although his professional debut eluded him at Salzburg, Owusu left his mark with five appearances for the club's Youth League team during the 2021-22 season.

Now, Owusu embraces a new chapter in his career, embracing the challenges and opportunities awaiting him in Georgia's football landscape.

His versatility as an attacker coupled with his experience in different environments positions him well for this next sporting adventure.

As he sets foot on Georgian soil, Owusu carries with him the lessons learned and the aspirations of a young player hungry for success.

With Samtredia, he aims to continue his development, leaving an indelible impression on the pitch and seizing every opportunity to elevate his game to new heights.

