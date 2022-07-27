Ghanaian youngster Edmund Arko-Mensah scores as Honka FC beat Inter Tuku 1-0 

Ghanaian defender Edmund Arko-Mensah scored the only goal of the game for Honka FC against Inter Tuku in the Finland Veikkausliga.
Honka FC defeated Inter Tuku 1-0 at the Veritas Stadium in this round of 15 fixture.
The former Ghana youth player scored the goal in the 66th minute with a cool finish in the second half as Honka secured the three points to go third on the table with 30 points.
The 20-year-old tapped the ball into the net from a cross on the right wing.
MAALI ⚽️
Rui Modesto tarjoilee aivan älyttömän syötön 😲
Edmund Arko‐Mensah kiittää tarjoilusta ja @EsportHonka johtaa Turussa 0–1 🇬🇭#veikkausliiga #tunnustaväriä #INTHON pic.twitter.com/8tsCX5Erak
— Veikkausliiga (@Veikkausliiga) July 25, 2022
Edmund Arko-Mensah has scored two goals in 15 appearances in the ongoing campaign.