Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo shines in Sogndal's draw against Asane

Ghanaian prodigy Edmund Baidoo continued to showcase his talent in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen, playing a pivotal role in Sogndal's recent 1-1 draw against Ã…sane.

The 18-year-old sensation, who started the match and completed the full 90 minutes, displayed his attacking prowess by finding the back of the net for Sogndal's opening goal. In a well-coordinated team move, Baidoo capitalised on a rebound after an initial shot was saved by the Ã…sane goalkeeper, confidently slotting the ball home to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Despite both teams creating promising opportunities in the second half, it was not until the 86th minute that Ã…sane managed to level the score. A cross from the left found its way to Magnus Bruun-Hanssen, who volleyed the ball into the net, securing a 1-1 draw for his team.

Baidoo's impressive form this season is highlighted by his consistent contributions, having made three appearances, scored twice, and provided one assist in the 1st Division.

As Baidoo continues to make waves in the OBOS-ligaen with his talent and determination, he remains a player to watch for both Sogndal and Ghanaian football enthusiasts alike.