Ghanaian youngster Edward Sarpong dreams of playing for Portuguese giants Benfica

Defender Edward Sarpong has revealed his dreams of playing for Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 22-year old, who plays for Portuguese CF Esperança de Lagos says his admiration for the club comes from the fact that they give young players the chance, sighting Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as an example.

”I want to play for Benifica because they are one of the clubs that normally and always give the youth opportunity to play and most of these players develop to become good players,for example like Jao Felix and all that,” Sarpong told Sportsworldghana.com.

”Seriously Benifica is my top target and I would want to play for them in the near future when the opportunity comes,” he added.

Sarpong is being monitored by several top flights sides in Portugal, with the likes of Porto and Victoria Guimaraes all reported to be interested in the wing back.

Hus performances has earned him a call up to the Black Meteors and he is currently in Ghana preparing for the game against Algeria.