Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Addai makes AD Alcorcon debut in win over Deportivo La Coruna

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Addai has finally made his senior debut for Spanish outfit AD Alcorcon.

The 21-year-old climbed off the bench to help Alcorcon to a 3-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in the third-tier of Spanish football.

Addai replaced Alvaro Bustos Sandoval in the 80th minute with the scoreline at 1-1. His presence sparked an entertaining final ten minutes as the hosts secured a vital win.

Pablo Garcia opened the scoring for Alcorcon in the 37th minute but veteran forward Lucas Perez levelled for Deportivo with 18 minutes remaining.

Berto Gonzalez restored Alcorcon's lead with four minutes remaining before Andrian Dilmau put the icing on the cake in stoppage time.

Addai will be hoping to keep his place in the first team as he continues his development in Spain.

He joined Alcorcon in the summer of 2022 from French outfit FC 93 Bobigny. He previously played for JMG Bamako before leaving for Europe.