Ghanaian youngster Gabriel Kyeremanteng grabs debut goal as Stoke City draw against Fulham

German born Ghanaian youngster Gabriel Kyeremanteng scored his first goal for English side Stoke City in the U-23 game against Fulham on Monday evening.

Gabriel Kyeremanteng scored with 18 minutes to end the game before Aaron Davies cancelled out the goal for Fulham ten minutes to end the game.

The Potters had dominated for large spells of the encounter at the bet365 Stadium and looked on course for a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Gabriel Kyeremateng’s first goal for the side.

However, Davies’ strike a minute for normal time crushed City’s hopes of backing up last week’s 3-0 success over Aston Villa with another three point haul and a clean sheet.

The 1-1 draw means that Kevin Russell’s side remain in seventh position in the Division Two table, five points behind league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.