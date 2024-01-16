Ghanaian youngster Gideon Kodua joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Kodua has joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan.

The 19-year-old joins the Chairboys on loan till the end of the season from Premier League side West Ham United.

The England youth international joins Wycombe after an impressive start to the season with the U21s, where he netted seven goals in 12 matches.

Kodua is expected to play a key role in Wycombe's campaign for the rest of the season by adding some potency to the attack of the league one side.

The teen sensational was rewarded a first professional contract at the start of the season following an outstanding year with the youth team, helping the Hammers with the Youth FA Cup.

He was also named the best player at the U18 side of West Ham, receiving the Dylan Tombides Award at the end of last season.