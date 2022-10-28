Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman scores in Yeni Malatyaspor big win at away

Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman scored again in the Turkish 1. Lig for Yeni Malatyaspor when they thrashed Altinordu FK at away on Friday.

The 20-year-old forward grabbed his 3rd goal of the campaign to help Malatyaspor record their second win since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Malatyaspor broke the deadlock of the match three minutes after the break through Dogukan Emeksiz at the Izmir Ataturk Stadium.

Osman doubled the advantage for the visitors with a fine finish in the 66th minute.

Malatyaspor completed their victory with another goal eight minutes later with Rahman Cagiran getting his name on the scoresheet after Emeksiz assisted him.

Osman was substituted in the 77th minute after he was removed from the game for teenager Yigit Ulas.

Ghanaian central defender Philip Awuku lasted the entire duration of the round 11 match for Malatyaspor.

Osman who joined Malatyaspor last year from Okyeman Planners has two goals in five matches in the Turkish second-tier this season.