Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana earns praise from Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri

Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri has heaped praise on Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana following an impressive performance on Monday against Hellas Verona in the Serie A.

Speaking after the game, Ranieri highlighted Sulemana's invaluable qualities, emphasizing his knack for delivering consistent performances.

"Sulemana knows how to give great consistency," Ranieri remarked, underlining the player's determination, resilience, and relentless work rate.

Despite encountering a setback with an ankle injury, Sulemana's swift recovery paved the way for him to make a notable impact in the match, earning him a crucial twenty minutes on the field.

"He hurt his ankle at the best moment but has recovered, and today, it seemed right to give him the final half hour."

Ranieri's decision to give Sulemana some minutes in the game paid off after the midfielder scored a belter to earn a point for Cagliari in their 1-1 draw against Verona.

Ranieri's admiration for Sulemana extends beyond his recent exploits, as the Cagliari boss revealed his admiration for the player's potential, citing an impressive display witnessed during his time at Verona.

Recognizing Sulemana's significant room for growth, Ranieri expressed optimism about the player's future development.

"I saw him last year in Verona, and he had impressed me. He has enormous room for improvement."

Sulemana continues to make strides in the Italian top-flight, having made 14 appearances for Cagliari this season and scoring twice.