Former Tema Youth forward striker Jonah Osabutey scored the only goal for his side Werder Bremen II in their slender win over Lupo Martini Wolfsburg in the German lower-tier league.

Osabutey registered his name on the score sheet for the Green and White lads in the 6th minute of the game.

The 19-year-old joined the German club on a long-term contract from Tema Youth last year.

Osabutey has featured for the Ghana U17 and U20 sides.