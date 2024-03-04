GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 March 2024
Ghanaian youngster Justin Diehl's suffers injury in Bundesliga clash
COLOGNE, GERMANY - MARCH 03: Justin Diehl of 1.FC Köln leaves the field after picking up an injury during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at RheinEnergieStadion on March 03, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

Ghanaian Youngster Justin Diehl was unfortunate as he had to be substituted just moments after stepping onto the field in FC Koln's clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Diehl, a German-born Ghanaian winger, was brought on in the 65th minute to inject some energy into KÃ¶ln's attack. However, his enthusiasm was short-lived as he pulled up clutching his right thigh while sprinting down the flank.

The severity of the injury prompted an immediate substitution, leaving Diehl visibly frustrated as he limped off the pitch.

Replacing the injured Diehl in the 69th minute, Leart PaÃ§arada was tasked with salvaging something from the game for the struggling FC KÃ¶ln side. Despite their best efforts, KÃ¶ln couldn't find a way back into the match, ultimately succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

The match had already become an uphill battle for KÃ¶ln after Jan Thielmann received a red card in the 14th minute, leaving them with ten men for the majority of the game.

Leverkusen took advantage of the numerical superiority, with Jeremie Frimpong opening the scoring in the 37th minute with a close-range shot. Ãlex Grimaldo sealed the victory for Leverkusen in the 73rd minute, slotting home a well-placed shot assisted by Amine Adli.

The setback for Diehl adds to KÃ¶ln's woes as they navigate a challenging period in the Bundesliga, hoping for a swift recovery for the promising young winger.

