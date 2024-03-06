Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku gets 10th goal of the season in Peterborough big win

Ghanaian youth player Kwame Poku was on target again for Peterborough United as they hammered Northampton in the English League One on Tuesday.

The Posh came from behind to claim a convincing 5-1 victory to aid their Championship promotion hopes at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Defender Jon Guthrie gave Northampton an early lead in the game nine minutes after kick-off, but the advantage was cut short in the 25th minute through Ephron Mason-Clark.

Teenager Jadel Katongo, who assisted the equaliser, set up Poku to give Peterborough the lead three minutes later.

English midfielder Joel Randall increased the advantage before just on the brink of the half-time break.

Cyprus international midfielder Hector Kyprianou added his name to the scorers in the 59th minute before defender Josh Knight sealed the victory a few moments later.

Peterborough consolidate their position on the league standings after four wins on the bounce.

Poku has hit double figures in the 2023-24 season, having taken his tally to 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 29 appearances.