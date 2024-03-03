Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku scores match-winner in Peterborough home triumph

Ghanaian youth player Kwame Poku was on target for his club Peterborough United when they beat Exeter City in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored the winner as the Posh claimed a 2-1 victory at the Weston Homes Stadium as they remained in the playoff places.

English forward Ephron Mason-Clark scored to put Peterborough ahead in the match just four minutes after kick-off.

Former England U21 midfielder Tom Carroll levelled for Exeter before the half-time break.

On 68 minutes, Peterborough re-took the lead as Poku fired low into the bottom corner with his left foot from inside the penalty area.

Peterborough are sitting in the 5th place on the standings with 62 points from 34 matches as they continue to push for a promotion to the Championship next season.

Poku has been in decent form since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. He has contributed 9 goals and 7 assists in 28 games for Peterborough.