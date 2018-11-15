Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Lamine joins Slovakian side AS Trenčín

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Lamine has completed a switch to Slovakian top-flight side AS Trenčín.

Lamine, 18, joined the Štadión na Sihoti outfit from Ghanaian lower-tier side Accra Lions after completing a successful trial.

Ricardo Moniz's men have officially announced the signing of the highly-rated youngster on their website.

“Lamine is an offensive type of player, he is a good player, he does not care about the competition, we believe he will be among the top players of our team in the future.” Club PRO Martin Galajda stated.

“Is a great opportunity for him to hone his talent and for us also.”

Lamine becomes the second Accra Lions player to join the Trenčín-based side after Osman Bukari.