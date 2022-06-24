Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian youngster Salis Abdul Samed 'very happy' to sign for RC Lens

Published on: 24 June 2022
Ghanaian youngster Salis Abdul Samed has expressed his delight after completing his to French Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens in a deal worth around €5 million plus add-ons for five years.

As reported exclusively by GHANAsoccernet.com some days ago the Ghanaian defensive midfielder sealed his move from Clermont Foot on Friday.

Samed helped newly-promoted Clermont retain their Ligue 1 status last season, featuring in 31 games and scoring two goals.

Clermont have also negotiated a sell-on clause for the player, who was one of the top five players in Ligue 1 last season in terms of pass completion rate.

Abdul Samed took to his Twitter to react to his switch to Lens:

"I am very happy to have started my professional life with Clermont Foot such a big club. I leave a special club for a special club.

"I am really happy and honoured to join Lens. I will do my best to continue the special history of the club. Can't wait to play my first game for the big club."

Florent Ghisolfi, the sporting director and a former player at RC Lens said:

"We are happy to finalise the arrival of Salis, a player we have been following very closely for many months.

"He was our priority in this position: a player who has a lot of pace, a lot of running and a lot of intensity. Salis is a complete midfielder, influential in both defensive and offensive aspects, but with a lot of potential for development.

"His qualities, his commitment and his generosity make Salis a perfect fit for our project."

The 22-year-old is an ideal reinforcement for Lens, who aim to better last season's seventh place finish in the French top-flight next season.

Abdul Samed was included in Ghana's preliminary squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but missed out on the final list due to injury.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
