Ghanaian youngster Salis Abdul Samed 'very happy' to sign for RC Lens

Ghanaian youngster Salis Abdul Samed has expressed his delight after completing his to French Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens in a deal worth around €5 million plus add-ons for five years.

As reported exclusively by GHANAsoccernet.com some days ago the Ghanaian defensive midfielder sealed his move from Clermont Foot on Friday.

Samed helped newly-promoted Clermont retain their Ligue 1 status last season, featuring in 31 games and scoring two goals.

Clermont have also negotiated a sell-on clause for the player, who was one of the top five players in Ligue 1 last season in terms of pass completion rate.

Abdul Samed took to his Twitter to react to his switch to Lens:

"I am very happy to have started my professional life with Clermont Foot such a big club. I leave a special club for a special club.

"I am really happy and honoured to join Lens. I will do my best to continue the special history of the club. Can't wait to play my first game for the big club."

Florent Ghisolfi, the sporting director and a former player at RC Lens said:

"We are happy to finalise the arrival of Salis, a player we have been following very closely for many months.

"He was our priority in this position: a player who has a lot of pace, a lot of running and a lot of intensity. Salis is a complete midfielder, influential in both defensive and offensive aspects, but with a lot of potential for development.

"His qualities, his commitment and his generosity make Salis a perfect fit for our project."

The 22-year-old is an ideal reinforcement for Lens, who aim to better last season's seventh place finish in the French top-flight next season.

Abdul Samed was included in Ghana's preliminary squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but missed out on the final list due to injury.