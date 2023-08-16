Ghanaian youngster Zakaria Mugeese completes transfer to Norwegian club Odd Ballklubb

Former Ghana U20 player Zakaria Mugeese has completed a move to Norwegian Eliteserien side Odd Ballklubb on a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old has spent the last two years playing in the Israeli Premier League for FC Ashdod, where he scored 9 goals and provided three assists in 49 matches.

Last season, Mugeese managed to score six times and delivered two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The Ghanaian youngster spent half of the 2021-22 season at Hapoel Ramat Gan, where he scored once in 12 appearances in the Israeli second-tier league.

The former Techiman Eleven Wonders player will wear the No. 22 shirt and has signed a 3.5-year deal with the club for a fee around €450,000.

Odd's sports manager Morten Rønningen is satisfied with Mugeese's signing:

"This is a signing we are very pleased to have landed. Zakaria Mugeese is a young player with qualities we want to have in our squad. It is both a major signing and investment for the club." Rønningen said.

Mugeese becomes teammate to compatriots Solomon Owusu and Leonard Owusu at Odd.