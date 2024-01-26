GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"Ghanaians are entitled to an apology from the GFA"- Kwesi Nyantakyi on AFCON 2023 exit

Published on: 26 January 2024
Former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi will appeal his life ban Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has called on the current administration to apologise to Ghanaians following the Black Stars' disastrous display at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

For the second successive time, the four-time African champions have been eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

The team's performances under the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association has left many fans of the national team livid.

"Of course. The national team does not belong to the Football Association," Nyantakyi said on GTV Sports Plus.

"They are keeping it for the state and remember government gives the FA money to take care of the team so it must be done.

"I have done it over and over when I was there as the Ghana Football Association president so they must apologize and I think Ghanaians are entitled to that.

"We apologized in 2010 and 2015 after we failed to win the AFCON," he added.

The GFA have sacked coach Chris Hughton after Ghana's early AFCON exit, forming a five-man committee led by Mark Addo to search for a new trainer.

