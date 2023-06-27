Ghanaians react to Black Meteors heavy defeat against Morocco

Ghanaians were left in shock and disappointment following the Black Meteors' heavy defeat against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The resounding 5-1 loss ignited a wave of reactions across the nation, with fans expressing their frustration and concerns about the team's performance.

Social media platforms were flooded with comments from passionate football enthusiasts expressing their disappointment in the Black Meteors' lacklustre display.

Many questioned the team's tactics, defensive vulnerabilities, and inability to mount a strong comeback after conceding early goals.

The defeat also sparked debates about the overall state of Ghanaian football, with discussions centring on issues such as player development, coaching structures, and the need for stronger grassroots programs.

Looking through the records, and beyond Ghana losing 1-6 against Germany in April 1994 (friendly), tonight's 5-1 loss has to be the most humiliating loss for a men's team. Fact that it happened at a tournament is even worse. pic.twitter.com/jaDO8nfSum — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 27, 2023

5-1. Chastening, embarrassing but necessary. A necessary reminder that no matter how much hubris we have about being Ghana and having talent, not maximizing that talent will lead us nowhere. Team looked so poor today. Poor in every department. It wasn’t a pretty watch at all. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 27, 2023

Ghana deserved this hammering . Tanko and his team were poor in every aspect. Selection was poor and team lacked structure and purpose. Team looked poorly coached. Up against superior talent, most of the Ghana boys looked out of their depth. Guinea next. Must win. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 27, 2023

The heavy defeat leaves Ghana in a precarious position in the tournament. In order to progress to the next round and keep their Olympic Games hopes alive, they must win their final group stage match against Guinea.

Guinea, who defeated Congo earlier in the day, also have three points and are vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

Ghana will need to regroup and deliver a strong performance in their last group match to avoid an early exit from the U-23 AFCON and maintain their aspirations of qualifying for the Olympic Games.