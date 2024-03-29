Ghanaians should expect victory on Sunday - Dreams FC forward ahead of Stade Malien clash

Dreams FC forward Ismael Dede has expressed unwavering confidence in his team's ability to secure victory against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash.

"Ghanaians should expect victory on Sunday because we are going to work hard for the country and the club as well. We want to assure everyone that we are not going to disappoint. Ghanaians should expect great performance and a win as well. The return leg in Kumasi will be a disaster, we are going there to fight and coming back home will be very hard," Dede stated.

Dreams FC departed Ghana on Friday with a strong contingent led by experienced coach Karim Zito, who has steered them through an impressive run in the tournament, from the qualifying rounds to topping their group and now advancing to the knockout stage.

The team, comprising 23 players, four management team members, and nine technical staff members is expected to arrive later in the day and undergo necessary preparations ahead of Sunday's crucial encounter.

Dreams FC's remarkable performance in their debut Africa campaign has earned them recognition among the continent’s elite clubs.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 5 pm local time.