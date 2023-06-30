"Ghanaians should have faith in us"- Black Meteors defender Edmund Arko-Mensah

Black Meteors left-back, Edmund Arko-Mensah has called on Ghanaians to keep faith in the team despite the team's slim chance of progressing to the semi-final of the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors suffered a 5-1 mauling at the hands of host Morocco, and need a win to secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, their opponents on Friday, Guinea need a point to eliminate Ghana from the competition.

"The people back in Ghana should have faith in us and support us because we will deliver," said the FC Honka defender ahead of tonight's game.

The tournament serves as qualification competition for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

A win will see Ghana among the best four teams that will compete for Africa's three slots for the Olympic Games.

"We understand that we must emerge victorious to qualify for the semi-finals," said Ibrahim Tanko, the Black Meteors head coach.

Tanko revealed that all the players have recovered well and are determined to give their best on the pitch. "We have bounced back from the defeat against Egypt and are now focused on securing a victory," added Tanko.