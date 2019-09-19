Ghana’s Abraham Frimpong cameos as Ferencvaros hold Espanyol in Europa League

Ghanaian centre-back Abraham Akwesi Frimpong made a brief appearance for Ferencvaros in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday night.

The Hungarian side were the bookies favourites to fall in the opening fixture of Group xx of this season’s Europa League against Espanyol.

But the Green and White lads silenced the home crowd at the RCDE Stadium when Javi Lopez put the ball at the back of his own in the 10th minute.

However, Argentine midfielder Matias Vargas saved the hosts blushes with his 60th minute strike as the game ended 1-1.

Frimpong — who played 90 minutes over the weekend in their 4-0 victory against Paks — came on for Danylo Ihnatenko in the 86th minute.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions for the club this term.