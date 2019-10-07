Ghana’s Baba Mensah named best defender in Finland

Former Inter Allies star Baba Mensah has been named the Most Valuable Defender in the Finish Veikkausliiga following his impressive performance for Ilves in the regular season.

Mensah was a stalwart for the Yellow and Black lads in the regular campaign.

The 25-year-old clocked 25 appearances and registered one goal as they booked a place in the playoffs.

He missed chunk part of last season due to a knee injury, but this season he has been the pillar at the heart of defense for the club.

Mensah’s presence at the back helped the side to churn valuable points.

He will be in action when Ilves engage HJK Helsinki in the opening fixture of the playoffs in Saturday, October 19.