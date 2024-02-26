Ghana's Baba Rahman clinches fans' adoration in gripping Greek Cup duel against Panathinaikos

PAOK FC's official website announced Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba as the Fans' Man of the Match in the second leg of the Greek Cup 2023-24 semi-final against Panathinaikos a few days ago.

Despite dominating for 120 minutes at "Apostolos Nikolaidis," PAOK faced the unfortunate overturn of their 0-1 first-match loss.

Baba, a key figure in the team, displayed an outstanding performance for 116 minutes, contributing significantly to both defence and attack.

Unfortunately, his impactful presence was cut short due to a fierce collision with Vagiannidis.

Baba showcased immense dedication, covering extensive distances and emerging victorious in numerous battles on the field.

The Ghanaian's all-around contribution garnered him 35.45% of the public vote in the Fans' Man of the Match poll, securing him the individual title.

Following closely in second place was Tomas Kenziora, the Polish defender, who not only scored a crucial goal with a header but also exhibited excellence in defensive blocks.

Completing the podium was Sualio Meite, delivering a comprehensive performance.

Despite their commendable efforts, PAOK couldn't secure a well-deserved qualification, as luck eluded them in this intense encounter.