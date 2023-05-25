Ghana's Black Princesses set for clash against Ivory Coast in U-20 Girls Cup

Black Princesses gearing up for an exciting clash against Ivory Coast this weekend in the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations.

The match will be the second Group A encounter, with coach Yussif Basigi's side seeking a victory that will secure qualification to the next round.

The highly-anticipated match between Ghana and Ivory Coast is set to take place on Saturday, May 27.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be the venue for this thrilling encounter, with the kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Host nation Ghana made an impressive start to the tournament, securing a convincing victory over Benin in their first group match.

The Black Princesses displayed their prowess on the field, netting three goals and preventing their opponents from scoring.

Black Princesses will be looking to build on their early success and deliver another impressive performance to secure their progression in the competition.