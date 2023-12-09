Ghana's Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa sets sights on history at 2024 Women's AFCON

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa expressed her excitement and determination after the Ghana women's national team secured qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Despite losing the reverse fixture to Namibia, a 3-1 victory in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium secured their spot with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Boaduwaa, who scored a double in the crucial match, emphasized her joy at achieving this milestone after a five-year absence from the tournament.

Her goals contributed significantly to the team's success.

Looking ahead to the Women’s AFCON, she spoke of her ambition to make history, highlighting the team's collective goal.

"As a player, I feel very happy to have achieved this feat after five years. I feel excellent, and the expectation is to go and make history. Coming into the team from the junior team has also boosted my confidence," she shared with Flashscore.

The Black Queens are set to participate in the prestigious tournament, aiming to leave a lasting mark and create a historic moment for Ghana in women's football.