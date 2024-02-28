Ghana's Black Queens miss out on Olympics spot after loss to Zambia

Black Queens fought valiantly but fell short as they held Zambia to a 3-3 draw in Ndola in a fiercely contested battle in the third round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Despite a spirited performance, Ghana bowed out of the race with a 4-3 aggregate defeat, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Accra.

The dramatic match unfolded with Zambia taking the lead through captain Barbara Banda, temporarily extending their advantage to 2-0 on aggregate.

However, Gifty Assifuah responded swiftly, levelling the score to 2-1 on aggregate. Doris Boaduwaa's goal further elevated Ghana's hopes, bringing the aggregate score to a 2-2 tie.

A turn of misfortune struck when an own goal by Gifty Assifuah gave Zambia the lead on aggregate in the 61st minute.

Undeterred, Azumah Bugri's goal levelled the playing field again at 3-3 on aggregate in the 64th minute.

In a nail-biting finale, Barbara Banda secured her second goal in the 90+7th minute, sealing Zambia's 4-3 aggregate victory.

The result marks the end of the Black Queens' quest for a historic first Olympic appearance.

Zambia now advances to the final round of qualifiers, where they will face the winner between Morocco and Tunisia.

The Black Queens, while facing disappointment, showcased determination and resilience throughout the campaign.