Ghana's Black Starlets set for UEFA U-16 tournament in Russia

The Ghana Football Association has finalised arrangements for the Black Starlets to participate in a UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament in Russia as part of their preparations for the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Recognizing the significance of nurturing young talent, the GFA views this tournament as a valuable opportunity for players to exhibit their skills, enhance team cohesion, and gain invaluable experience in competitive settings ahead of the zonal championship in Accra.

Currently, the Black Starlets are undergoing rigorous training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in readiness for the upcoming tournament.

Ghana will compete against host nation Russia, as well as Serbia and Kazakhstan, in a round-robin format.

This competition will serve as crucial groundwork for the Black Starlets as they gear up for the forthcoming WAFU B U-17 Boys Cup in Accra.

Scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 29, 2024, in Volgograd, Russia, the UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament promises to provide an invaluable platform for the development and preparation of Ghana's young football talents.

The Black Starlets last year were crowned champions of the UEFA Development tournament in Serbia