Ghana's Black Stars B switch focus to CHAN qualifier after WAFU heartbreak

Ghana's Black Stars B team will have to quickly put their WAFU failure behind them and concentrate on securing qualification to next year’s Championship of African Nations, (CHAN).

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the team will head straight to camp to begin preparations for their all-important qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The team arrived in Ghana on Monday after failing to defend their WAFU title, losing to Senegal on penalties at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies on Sunday.

The Local Stallions piped Ghana’s Black Stars B 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a fortnight ago to secure an advantage heading into the second leg.

Both teams recently met at the quarter-finals stage of the WAFU Cup with Ghana emerging as winners through the penalty-shootouts.

After the game, Maxwell Konadu expressed confidence that his side can beat Burkina Faso in the second leg.

After the first leg, Maxwell Konadu stated that he now has a fair idea of the Burkina Faso team and is confident Ghana can win the game.

Media Officer for the Black Stars B, Opoku Afriyie Richmond, in an interview on Happy FM also indicated that Maxwell Konadu has decided to keep the players in camp so they will be focused ahead of the second leg.

“The team is very ready for the game against Burkina Faso. The coach wants to keep the team in shape ahead of the Burkina Faso game. There is another difficult task ahead of us against Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifier. We will head straight to camp and prepare for the game”.

The Black Stars B will need to overturn the first leg result in Ouagadougou to secure a place in the tournament next year.

