Ghana’s Black Stars B to arrive from Senegal today

Ghana’s Black Stars B are set to arrive today from Senegal, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The Black Stars B lost the finals of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations to host Senegal on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Ghana failed to retain their title they won two years ago as Augustine Okrah, Fatawu Mohammed and Justice Blay failed to convert their spot kick.

According to Team Media Officer Richmond Opoku Afriyie, the team has shifted its focus on qualifying for the Championship for African Nations tournament and will not break camp when they arrive in Ghana.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the team may pitch camp in the capital to prepare for the second leg tie against Burkina Faso on October 20.

Ghana lost the first leg by a lone goal to the Burkinabe’s at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will need a win in the second leg to book a place in the tournament next year.