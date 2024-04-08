Ghana's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nears comeback after long-term injury 

SC Freiburg attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is edging closer to a return to action as he enters the final stages of his rehabilitation from a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Ghanaian player has been sidelined since the 2022/23 Bundesliga season but is now focusing on crucial aspects of his recovery, including jumping, speed, and agility work, in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Despite the setbacks, Kyereh remains optimistic and determined, with his rehabilitation journey even taking him to Barcelona for a portion of his recovery.

His promising start to his SC Freiburg career, where he scored two goals in 12 appearances in the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, adds to the anticipation surrounding his comeback.

Kyereh's impact extends beyond club football, as he was a significant player for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, featuring prominently in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 World Cup squad.

However, setbacks in his recovery process have delayed his return to the pitch.

With Kyereh now entering the final stages of rehabilitation, hopes are high that he will soon make a full return to action, bringing his dynamic play and creative prowess back to the Bundesliga and delighting fans once again.