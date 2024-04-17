GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana's 'Dondo' drum finds a home in FIFA Museum collection

Published on: 17 April 2024
Ghana's 'Dondo' drum finds a home in FIFA Museum collection

The distinctive rhythm of Ghana's "dondo" drum, which played a significant role in the Black Stars' pre-match rituals during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is now part of the FIFA Museum collection in Zurich.

This was announced by FIFA on Wednesday.

As a potent symbol of Ghanaian culture, the drum was featured prominently during the team's pre-match warmups or "jama" sessions, contributing to a strong sense of unity and camaraderie among the players.

 

Despite being eliminated from the tournament in the group stages, Ghana left behind a lasting impression through their lively cultural displays both on and off the field.

With the "dondo" drum taking centre stage, Ghana can look forward to participating in future tournaments like the 2026 World Cup, set to take place across three countries - the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more