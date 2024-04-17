Ghana's 'Dondo' drum finds a home in FIFA Museum collection

The distinctive rhythm of Ghana's "dondo" drum, which played a significant role in the Black Stars' pre-match rituals during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is now part of the FIFA Museum collection in Zurich.

This was announced by FIFA on Wednesday.

As a potent symbol of Ghanaian culture, the drum was featured prominently during the team's pre-match warmups or "jama" sessions, contributing to a strong sense of unity and camaraderie among the players.

🇬🇭Ghana players made their arrival to the stadiums at Qatar 2022 in style. 🪘This particular drum is now part of the FIFA Museum collection 😍 📖 Find this and other great stories of #Qatar2022 in the new edition of "The official History of the FIFA World Cup™". pic.twitter.com/PVFvhWvqoR — FIFA Museum (@FIFAMuseum) April 16, 2024

Despite being eliminated from the tournament in the group stages, Ghana left behind a lasting impression through their lively cultural displays both on and off the field.

With the "dondo" drum taking centre stage, Ghana can look forward to participating in future tournaments like the 2026 World Cup, set to take place across three countries - the United States, Canada, and Mexico.