Ghana's Edmund Addo continues to propel Radnicki Nis with standout performance

Radnicki Nis secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Vozdovac, with Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo playing a central role in their triumph in a pivotal matchday 29 encounter in the Serbia Superliga.

Addo's presence in midfield was commanding, as he orchestrated the team's attacks with precision, consistently identifying the right passes to unlock Vozdovac's defence.

His proactive approach extended to defensive duties, where he exhibited tenacity by winning seven out of nine ground duels.

The 23-year-old demonstrated his defensive acumen with two interceptions and three crucial tackles, earning him a commendable rating of 7.4 from SofaScore and placing him as the third-best player on the field.

Addo's exceptional form has been instrumental in Radnicki Nis' recent resurgence, particularly since the international break last month.

With three consecutive league victories under their belt, Radnicki Nis has successfully climbed out of the relegation zone, currently occupying the 10th position in the league standings.

Their next challenge awaits against Novi Pazar, led by Ebenezer Annan, on the forthcoming Sunday.

As Radnicki Nis aims to maintain their upward trajectory, Addo's consistent performances will undoubtedly be crucial in their quest for success in the Serbia Superliga.